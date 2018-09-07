Nick Wright’s outlook for Deshaun Watson fresh off his recovery
Video Details
Nick Wright and Chris Canty talk Deshaun Watson on today's show. Nick shares his expectations for the Texans QB returning from injury this season.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices