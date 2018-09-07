Nick Wright breaks down expectations for OBJ in Sunday’s Jaguars – Giants game
Bart Scott joins Nick Wright, Jenna Wolfe and Chris Canty to talk NFL on today's show. Nick discusses what he expects from Odell Beckham Jr. when he faces Jalen Ramsey and the Jacksonville Jaguars in Sunday's game.
