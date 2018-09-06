Cris Carter on the biggest challenge ahead for the Eagles against the Falcons
Cris Carter and Nick Wright preview tonight's Philadelphia Eagles vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL matchup. Cris reveals the biggest challenge for the defending Super Bowl champs tonight.
