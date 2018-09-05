Cris Carter thinks the Browns are doing the right thing sitting Baker Mayfield
Cris Carter and Nick Wright discuss the Cleveland Browns naming Baker Mayfield the back up QB. Cris reveals why he agrees with the Browns' decision to sit Baker. Do you agree with Cris?
