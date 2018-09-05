Cris Carter and Nick Wright outline expectations for Sean McVay, Rams this season
Video Details
Cris Carter and Nick Wright discuss the Los Angeles Rams on today's show. Cris and Nick outline the high expectations ahead for Sean McVay and Rams this season. Do you agree?
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices