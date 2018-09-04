Cris Carter details why Saquon Barkley’s debut vs Jacksonville is going to be so difficult
- AFC
- AFC South
- First Things First
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- New York Giants
- NFC
- NFC East
- NFL
- Saquon Barkley
- Saquon Barkley
-
Cris Carter talks New York Giants on today's show. Hear why he thinks Saquon Barkley will have his work cut out for him during Week 1 vs the Jacksonville Jaguars.
