Nick Wright on Philly’s Week 1 game: ‘A lot of parts of that offense are not going to be fully operational’
Video Details
Nick Wright talks Eagles on today's show. Hear what he had to say about Nick Foles starting Week 1 and the rest of Philly's offense.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices