Nick Wright’s expectations for Saquon Barkley this season
Video Details
Nick Wright talks Saquon Barkley. Hear what he had to say about the New York Giants and their rookie RB on today's show.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices