Nick Wright weighs in on Jalen Ramsey’s ‘erroneous takes’
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC East
- AFC South
- First Things First
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Jalen Ramsey
- Jalen Ramsey
- New England Patriots
- NFL
- Rob Gronkowski
-
Nick Wright talks NFL on today's show. Hear what he had to say about Jacksonville Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey after his comments about New England Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices