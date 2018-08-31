Cris Carter grades Baker Mayfield’s 2018 preseason
Video Details
Cris Carter offers up his opinion on Cleveland Browns rookie QB Baker Mayfield going into the 2018-19 NFL season.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices