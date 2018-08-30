Nick Wright thinks Oakland ‘botched’ the Khalil Mack situation
Video Details
Nick Wright and Cris Carter discuss the NFL on today's show, Hear what Nick has to say about the Oakland Raiders- Khalil Mack situation.
