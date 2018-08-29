Nick Wright and Cris Carter agree Cowboys are not in contention for a Super Bowl
Video Details
Nick Wright and Cris Carter talk Dallas Cowboys on today's show. Nick and Cris breaks down why they think the Cowboys are not in contention for a Super Bowl this season. Do you agree?
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices