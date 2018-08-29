Cris Carter says OBJ needs to be consistent to reach ‘legendary’ status
Video Details
Cris Carter and Nick Wright discuss Odell Beckham Jr.’s comments that he wants to be ‘legendary’ after signing record-setting deal. Cris Carter details what the star WR needs to do to reach his career goals. Do you agree with Cris?
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices