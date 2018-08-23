Nick Wright details how important tonight’s preseason game is for the Browns QB situation
Video Details
Nick Wright and Cris Carter discuss the Cleveland Browns. Hear what Nick thinks about Tyrod Taylor and Baker Mayfield and how important is this preseason game.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices