Joel Klatt reveals 2 teams that have the best chance to dethrone Alabama this season
Video Details
College Football analyst Joel Klatt joins Nick Wright, Cris Carter and Jenna Wolfe to talk College Football. Joel reveals why Clemson and Ohio State have the best chance to compete with Alabama this season. Do you agree with Joel?
