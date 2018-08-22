Nick Wright thinks Jerry Jones’ comments are ‘insulting’ to Dak Prescott
Video Details
Cris Carter and Nick Wright discuss Jerry Jones' comments about Dak Prescott. Nick reveals why he thinks Jerry's comment indicates Dak is limited and is insulting to the QB.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices