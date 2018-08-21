Cris Carter weighs in on reports the Raptors are hiring Kawhi’s friend to their coaching staff
Cris Carter and Nick Wright react to reports the Toronto Raptors are planning to hire Jeremy Castleberry, a Spurs staffer and close friend of Kawhi Leonard to a position on their coaching staff.
