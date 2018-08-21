Cris Carter reviews Lamar Jackson’s preseason performance against the Colts
Video Details
In his conversation on Lamar Jackson's struggles in the preseason, Cris Carter explains to Nick Wright and Jenna Wolfe why he isn't surprised that Jackson is struggling more than the other QBs in his draft class.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices