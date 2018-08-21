Nick Wright discusses how vulnerable the Patriots are this season due to their lack of roster depth
Eric Mangini joins Cris Carter, Nick Wright and Jenna Wolfe to discuss the New England Patriots. Nick Wright talks Pats losing Isaiah Wynn for the season and if they are more vulnerable with the lack of roster depth.
