Nick Wright on what would break up Warriors superteam
Video Details
In his reaction to Steph Curry and Klay Thompson saying they want to retire as Warriors, Nick Wright explains to Cris Carter and Jenna Wolfe why he thinks Kevin Durant would be the only player that would break up Golden State Warriors superteam.
