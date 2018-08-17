- I think it's-- what you're describing is very simple. But sometimes things that are very simple are incredibly difficult as counter-intuitive as that might be. Because if it were easy, then it wouldn't be the New England, it would just be the football way, the NFL way. Like everybody's doing this.

And so, you mentioned yesterday me advocating for Khalil Mack to either get paid or the Packers to go get him. I do think, for the vast majority of teams, the number one predictor of how successful you're going to be is, how much high-level talent do you have?

- Yes.

- How many game-changing players do you have? New England has found a way to consistently do it for nearly 20 years now a different way. But nobody else has been able to do it. Nobody else has been able to duplicate that model exactly.

- But what's the saying? Everybody wants to go to heaven, but nobody wants to die. And look, Cris became a Hall of Famer because he was willing to work hard when other people weren't willing to work hard. Everybody says, I want to be rich, or I want to be successful, or I want to be the greatest athlete, but they're not willing to do what it takes. It is a simple formula, but it's not easy.

And owners and GMs and people have a tough time going through all the turbulence it takes to get to the other side. We talk about it with owners like sometimes they want you to cook a turkey, but they want it cooked in the microwave. It doesn't taste the same. It takes time. It takes discipline. It takes effort. And it takes character.

- A great quote from Bill Belichick this week was, 31 teams in the NFL, they do the Nick Wright model. They try to acquire as much talent as possible, and that's what has worked. Bill Belichick said, "I'm not obligated to have great talent. I'm obligated to put a great team on the field." And that's what we see year in, year out with the New England Patriots, a team that is a great team with good players.