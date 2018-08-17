- But the point that you were making there, that whatever the team doctors or their prognosis was, the schedule was, that they won't deviate from it, that's to me, the key thing here. Because you can't, what you can't do is, and I understand, if you're an Eagles fan, you're like, man, we were 13 and 3 last year.

Had we been 12 and 4, we're not Super Bowl champs most likely. Because had they been 12 and 4, they don't have home field advantage, they are on the road against Minnesota instead of Minnesota coming there, the whole world is different. And how many times on this show already have we talked about the depth of the NFC? That what you do in week one against Atlanta absolutely could be the difference between getting a bye and not getting a bye.

I understand the importance of that opening week game. But nothing's more important than the overall health and trajectory of number 11, who is, you could argue right now, would be the number one pick if every player was available, new league, who's your number one overall pick to start a franchise, it might be Carson Wentz. So you have to be uber cautious with him.

C's point that they are being incredibly cautious and still planning to play week one, assuming that's the case, then I don't think this injury affects them drastically, except for week three preseason reps, which Nate Sudfeld might, who played pretty well yesterday actually, who might get more of an opportunity to show the league what he can do.

- Are either of you concerned with how Nick Foles played yesterday? It seemed like timing was a little off, he was a little rusty. Were you expecting a little bit more from what you saw? Or was it too small sample size?

- No, I know who Nick Foles is. I know what happened in the NFC championship game with Minnesota. He caught fire, and that continued into the Super Bowl. I don't have starter expectations for Nick Foles. So no, I'm not surprised at all. Based on what they were trying to do offensively, they got a little seepage in the offensive line, so he got some pressure.

All quarterbacks when they get pressure, are not is good. But it's not as if I expect Nick Foles to light it up. Like we know what Nick Foles limitations are. And just because you're Super Bowl MVP, I'm not changing that. That's who Nick Foles is. He's going to be inconsistent, and that's what we saw last night.