Cris Carter closes his argument for Michael Jordan over LeBron James
Cris Carter explains to Nick Wright and Jenna Wolfe why Michael Jordan is undoubtedly the best NBA player of all time and why the argument for LeBron Jame is futile.
- Well, I watched Michael Jordan. I watched him shut down the greatest scorers in the game in his era. All right? So not only was he sensational on the offensive end, on the defense end, Michael Jordan, he was a special, special basketball player. And on the offensive end, even though the game was totally different, the hand check and the physicality, Michael Jordan would score 38 points a game in this NBA. All right?
So I don't see it. To me it's like ice cream. Who's your favorite? I'm just not going to continue to have this debate, because one guy's got six championships, got six MVPs, and a sensational basketball player, and sensational at almost everything he did. Now Nick would say, well, the 3-point shot. Well, if he had to shoot the 3-point, just like everyone else's game grew through the years, Michael Jordan's game would have grown. LeBron, if he had played in the '80s and '90s, he wouldn't have been shooting 3's. You know the reason why? Because the game didn't require that.
