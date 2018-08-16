- Listen, I like CJ a lot. He's been on the show a half dozen times. He's a smart guy. He can really explain basketball.

And he's also very honest. And his honesty this off-season has gotten him in the headlines for some would say negative reasons. I don't have an issue with it. He says, I'm not built that way. I don't like it.

What I think the audience needs to understand is I think the vast majority of NBA players are like CJ. I don't think we're going to have-- we had a once-in-a-lifetime situation with the Kevin Durant situation, where a guy that good joined a team that good, that they had the cap space to add him, that he didn't mind that they had just knocked him out. They were recruiting him during the year. That was-- we've never seen that happen in any sport in that type of circumstance.

And then we had an outlier situation with Boogie Cousins, a guy that's a little different, coming off a major injury, who's quickly bitter about the money he's not receiving, and I think made a hasty decision. I don't think you have to worry about, well, next offseason, who's the big for-- oh, Kyrie's a free agent. He'll go to Golden State.

Like, like, the-- I don't think it's going to be a trend. The problem for guys like CJ and the reason it's so hard to deal with is they don't got 40-year careers. That is the prime of CJ's career. And during the prime of his career, this team is not only there, but seemingly each year adds a new All-Star--

WOMAN: They're not going anywhere.

- --Hall of Famer. And so I get why he would say it disgusted him. It's frustrating for--