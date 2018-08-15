Cris Carter on Brady-Belichick relationship: ‘If they stay together, they got a chance to win every game’
Video Details
In his conversation about Tom Brady and Bill Belichick's relationship, Cris Carter reveals why he thinks the duo can continue to win if they stay together.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices