NICK WRIGHT: Those guys, we would all expect improvement from. Like, just like out with the Rockets. I said, the moment the season ended, they got a little bit worse because Chris Paul got a year older. Well, for the Sixers with all their young players, for the Celtics, by the way, with Tatum and Brown, for the Lakers, the moment the season ended they got better because those players will improve.

But there's a weird-- it's a weird mental gymnastics people are doing because at the same time, I hear people saying, don't know how good the Lakers are going to be. I hear people saying watch out for the Pelicans. Why? Well, they got-- Anthony Davis could be League MVP. OK, great. So could he.

And you look at the roster. So the Pelicans lost Rondo. The Pelicans didn't bring back Cousins. It's so, like, Mirotic versus Ingram. Like Drew Holiday's a really good player, but, like, so I just don't-- I feel like you've got to really try to trick yourself to convince yourself. The Lakers aren't necessarily going to be the 3 seed, but the idea that they're going to be the 9th or the 10th seed, I don't see how that could happen.

- I just like to take a look at the Lakers where they were last year, Nick, before we moved from LA here, where they were. They were finishing in the Summer League. They were excited about Ball, you know, he looked good in the Summer League, was MVP of the Summer League. Ingram played in the Summer League, at the beginning, right? Looked impressive. They held him out of the end of the Summer League.

Kuzma, man, wasn't even expecting him to do nothing. Now, look at where they are. Balls like, man, I got 50 games under my belt. We know he needs improve his jump shot. But also, he realized he needs to get into the weight room. Ingram realized he could be a star. He's so happy he's with the Lakers. He thought that he was definitely going to get traded.

Kuzma, the most underrated of the bunch, is really developing, and he can be a great role player for the Los Angeles Lakers. So and then you add LeBron too that. So the natural progression, we forgot where they were last year. These young players, none of those players is in that same position, then you add LeBron to it. I believe it's going to be exciting basketball.

NICK WRIGHT: And I understand people are going to say, ah, but it was the East and this is the West. We do have to be honest about where we are with the two conferences right now-- at the bottom, right? Last year, there were eight teams that were awful, that won 28 games or fewer-- four in the West four in the East. Last year, there were six teams that were really good, that won 50 games or more. Two win the West, four in the East. Now, where the West is clearly better is, like, that middle half, the 9 seed in the West was--

- And it's hard to be fair when you see the top tilted like that.

NICK WRIGHT: So, like, the two best teams were in the west-- Golden State and Houston. I would argue the next four best teams were out East-- Toronto, Boston, Philly, and Cleveland. After that, that's where the West has the advantage, right? Because, like, the 9 seed in the West was the Nuggets, who won 46 games. The 9 seed in the East were the Pistons who were terrible.

But when you're competing for a playoff spot, guess what? You're competing with teams in the West? They have the same Western Conference schedule as you. So how ever much harder it is, that evens itself out as far as competing for the Playoffs.

I don't see-- wake me when a LeBron James team doesn't win 50 games. Like, let me know when that happens. Last year was the worst team he could have possibly been on, and they found a way to win 50 games. Like, I just-- I don't see that being a concern this year for the Lakers.