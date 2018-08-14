- Oh, as far as who will have the biggest impact this season, I'm not going to go with the sexy pick of Darnold with the Jets. I'm not going to go with the number one overall pick Baker Mayfield. I'm going with the player that's on a team that's on the cusp of the playoffs and the player that I think is electric and he's a big play in a bottle. And it's Lamar Jackson.

- Wow!

- I think you see what he's done throughout his career at college and already in the preseason. And he's probably struggled-- not probably-- he has struggled the most in the passing game out of any of these rookies. But his speed translates to the NFL. And that's the difference.

A lot of these quarterbacks look mobile in college. And then they come up and they look pedestrian because the NFL speed catches up to them. Lamar Jackson is making NFL defenders look foolish. And I think that trend will continue.

Now let me just say this, though. It's not going to be the biggest impact in the sense that he's going to be the starter and he's going throw for 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He's going to find ways-- or the Ravens are going to find ways to get him on the field to create plays where they get the ball in his hands. Sometimes it'll be passing. Sometimes it'll be running. But he will have the biggest impact on his team than any player in this rookie class.