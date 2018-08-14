Nick Wright on Jalen Hurts’ QB frustrations
Video Details
Cris Carter, Nick Wright and Danny Kannell discuss Collge Football on today's show. Nick Wright explains why he thinks Nick Saban and Alabama have been 'unfair' to Jalen Hurts.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices