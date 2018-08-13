- Oh, to me, there's no question. Eli's got to play to have a good year. Like, I mean, to me, there's no-- there's no doubt about that.

CRIS CARTER: Now, if Eli's cup runneth over, it's going to run into Odell and Barkley and end up like-- yes.

- And I-- if Eli has a good year-- if Eli's even in contention for the Pro Bowl, the Giants will be in contention for the biggest year-over-year win improvement.

CRIS CARTER: Yes.

- They-- last year, the biggest improvement was the Jags-- went from 3 wins to 10 wins. If Eli has a good season, the Giants, absolutely, could be in that same bucket-- go from 3 wins to 10 wins. Like, that's a thing that could happen. But it all-- I think Eli can play poorly, and Odell can still have 1,400 yards. I think Eli can play poorly, and Saquon can still rush for 1,200.

But it's everything else. It's how much does Evan Engram improve in year two? It's Sterling Shepard. They spent a high-- they spent a second-round pick on him. And you're right that I may be more attracted to the flashes of momentary brilliance I've seen from him than actual sustained success. They obviously thought they needed more help last year. It's one of the reasons they brought in Brandon Marshall and tried to put Sterling in the slot.

But like, if Eli plays well, that also means the offensive line was better than it was last year. Like, he is going to be the barometer for this football team. No question about it in my eyes.