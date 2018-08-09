Chris Canty believes Alvin Kamara’s comments are ‘disrespectful’ to the Super Bowl Champs
Video Details
- Alvin Kamara
- Alvin Kamara
- First Things First
- New Orleans Saints
- NFC
- NFC East
- NFC South
- NFL
- Philadelphia Eagles
-
Chris Canty joins Cris Carter and Nick Wright to weigh in on Alvin Kamara's recent comments regarding the 2017 playoffs against the Philadelphia Eagles. Additionally, Chis Canty reveals why he thinks the Kamara's comments are 'disrespectful' to the reigning Super Bowl champs.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices