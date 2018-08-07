Cris Carter believes Odell Beckham Jr. is next in line for a huge payday
In his conversation surrounding New York Giants star Odell Beckham Jr. in contract talks that would make him the highest paid WR in the league, Cris Carter discusses expectations that come with the big payday.
