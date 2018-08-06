Nick Wright reponds to President Trump’s ‘disappointing’ tweets on LeBron
Video Details
Nick Wright shares his thoughts on President Trump's tweet questioning LeBron James' intelligence on Twitter.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices