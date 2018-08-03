- Odell-- before the season starts?

- Absolutely. This is something that you want to get taken care of before the season starts so that it is not a distraction during the regular season. Because after every game, it's going to be well, great game Odell. What about the contract talks? And it's never going to go away.

And when you think about when it comes to now, Odell Beckham JR and his big contract extension, what was talked about before any of that? Rebuilding that trust. And that's something that he has done tremendously throughout the off season.

Continuing communication with the head coach, Pat Shurmur, and Dave Gettleman, the GM. Being there during the off season. Making sure that when he was in California, he was in contact with Ronnie Barnes, who's the head trainer, in regards to his rehab. So he took all those steps.

What else? Maturity. Being a leader. You know, one of the things that you saw out of him now during this offseason, even though it was a tabloid about somebody trying to extort him, he's cutting those people from his circle out because he knows that he has a vision that's larger than anybody else that's going to drag him down. And for the money aspect of it, and what he does to this football team, he should be a Giant for life.

He makes the offensive line and Eli Manning better because he can take a quick slant 60 yards. He makes the running back better because it takes the safety out of the box. We have one less guy. And he makes other wide receivers better because you can't bracket coverage only to him. It's going to get one-on-ones for everybody else.