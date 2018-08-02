Chris Broussard on Carmelo Anthony accepting being a role player
Video Details
Chris Broussard and Doug Gottlieb talk NBA. Chris Broussard discuss the importance of Carmelo Anthony accepting being a role player with the Houston Rockets.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices