Chris Broussard and Doug Gottlieb agree the Lakers were right not to push getting Kawhi
Video Details
Chris Broussard and Doug Gottlieb reveal why they agree the Los Angeles Lakers were right not to push a trade for Kawhi Leonard.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices