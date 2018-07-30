Chris Canty on Belichick benching Malcom Butler in the Eagles vs. Patriots Super Bowl LII
Superbowl champion Chris Canty joins First Things First to give his take on New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick not playing Malcom Butler in the Super Bowl LII against the Philadelphia Eagles, especially when the team needed Butler most.
