Nick Wright believes Carmelo’s attitude is an issue as he’s set to sign with the Rockets
Nick Wright expresses to Cris Carter, Jenna Wolfe, and guest Stu Jackson on First Things First his faith in Carmelo Anthony, saying Melo still 'has good basketball left,' but his attitude may be standing in the way.
