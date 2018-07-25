Nick Wright on reports Danny Green played last season with a groin tear undetected by Spurs’ medical staff
Video Details
Nick Wright reacts to reports Danny Green played last season with a groin tear that went undetected by the San Antonio Spurs medical staff. Additionally, Nick reveals how the Spurs mishandling Danny Green's injury is vindication for Kawhi Leonard. Do you agree with Nick?
