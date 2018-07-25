Top of the Class: Cris Carter and Nick Wright weigh in on Brady vs. Rodgers
Video Details
- Aaron Rodgers
- AFC
- AFC East
- First Things First
- Green Bay Packers
- New England Patriots
- NFC
- NFC North
- NFL
- Tom Brady
-
Cris Carter and Nick Wright react to Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady being tied for 1st in NFL executive rankings of all starting QBs. Cris and Nick make their top QB pick.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices