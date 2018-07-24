Nick Wright on Isaiah Thomas’s past injuries and future in the NBA
Video Details
Nick Wright and Cris Carter discuss Isaiah Thomas's recovery from past injuries with the Boston Celtics in the playoffs a year ago, and his future with the Denver Nuggets and the NBA.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices