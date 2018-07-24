Cris and Nick discuss Odell Beckham Jr.’s offseason and potential contract extension
Cris Carter and Nick Wright react to Odell Beckham Jr.'s offseason and reports that he will show up to the New York Giants training camp. They also discuss the reasons why the Giants haven't extended his contract yet.
