Cris and Nick wonder if re-signing Marcus Smart was in fact a ‘smart’ move for Boston
Video Details
Marcus Smart will remain with the Boston Celtics for four years and $52 million. Cris Carter, Nick Wright, Chris Mannix and Jenna Wolfe discuss whether this was an intelligent move on Boston's part.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices