JENNA WOLFE: All right, Chris Mannix, how big right now is the gap between where the Lakers are and where the Warriors are?

CHRIS MANNIX: I mean, look, it's the size of the gap between Oakland and Los Angeles. I mean, it's enormous right now because they're in two entirely different positions. Now, look, I get what Magic Johnson was saying there. You don't want a guy to come up and be like, yeah, we're terrified of the boogey man.

JENNA WOLFE: Yeah, what was he supposed to say?

- I mean, what's he supposed say in a situation like that? But the Warriors are a team with four, maybe five, All-Stars in DeMarcus Cousins, when he comes back healthy. The Lakers are a team with one great player and a whole bunch of unknowns.

Now, I disagree with a lot of what the Lakers did this off season. I don't think what they did-- what they put around LeBron James is going to work. I would have been more proactive in going to get Kawhi Leonard, but they're in two entirely different places organizationally.

NICK WRIGHT: If they had added Kawhi, we could have this discussion. Magic also wanted to talk small ball. If you added Kawhi and you want to say, oh, LeBron at the center, he going to race Draymond and then some. Look, Kawhi, the four, OK, Kawhi versus KD, that's a real matchup. Now, they're going to have real issues in the back court, but that-- if they had added Kawhi, we can start to have this discussion.

They didn't add Kawhi. They added Lance Stephenson and Rajon Rondo. And so I don't mind what they did this offseason because I don't think there are great players available on one-year deals. You know, I think, could they have added a guy like Belinelli, could they have tried to get Korver because he seems to be on his way out of Cleveland, sure. But that doesn't-- while you might be upgrading offensively over the guys you got, you're not upgrading defensively. You're not upgrading as far as-- as far as your ability to switch defensively.

So I-- there aren't great players on one-year deals. I get why they wanted to keep maximum flexibility for superstars. But right now, the Warriors are not who the Lakers are competing with.

CHRIS MANNIX: Right.

- The Warriors-- the Lakers are competing with that next tier of teams-- Spurs, Thunder, Portland, Utah. That's the tier to me the Lakers are in.

CHRIS MANNIX: I don't even think they're competing with that tier. I mean, they're competing with, like, Denver, whoever was going to fall into Minnesota' slot there. I mean, they're looking at--

NICK WRIGHT: So you think they're going to be fighting just to make the playoffs?

CHRIS MANNIX: Oh, yeah. Oh, yeah. I don't like-- that's what I mean. I don't like what they did at all with this group. And one of the risks you run with putting this group together-- look, we all know they're targeting the summer of 2019, whoever it may be, whatever guys they may be looking for.

You look at a team like the Knicks to make a comparison here. The Knicks are doing the same thing. They're looking at the summer of 2019, as well. And on their agenda this year is to make themselves look like a functional franchise. For the last two decades, the Knicks have looked dysfunctional. This time, they're going short-term contracts, low profile type of players. They're going to ease Porzingis back into it and develop some young guys.

The Lakers, even though they have LeBron, and that's the biggest attraction of them all, the Lakers could look like a three-ring circus out there. You could have, in October, Lonzo, LaVar, and Rondo going at it. In November, you could have Lance Stephenson and LeBron James going on it. In December, it could be a series of leaks that Luke Walton can't coach. All of a sudden, you become this dysfunctional atmosphere. And that doesn't play well with free agents.

Talk about Klay Thompson. I mean, he's not going to be on their radar. Like, why would Klay Thompson leave one of the most functional organizations in basketball to go to Los Angeles? Is LeBron James that big a recruiting asset to overcome all of that?