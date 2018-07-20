Cris Carter on what the Warriors will have to do to get the most out of DeMarcus Cousins
Video Details
Nick Wright and Cris Carter talk NBA. Hear what they had to say about Boogie Cousins and the Golden State Warriors on Friday's show.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices