- So how did we get here? Because there was discussion and the Sporting News report yesterday, I think, is just maybe a little day behind. We're saying, still discussion, will Kawhi even report to the Raptors? That was a possibility that we had broached on this show. If he wasn't traded to the Lakers, would he go? Listen, I believe Kawhi and his folks were trying to exert maximum leverage to get what they wanted, which was a trade to the city of Los Angeles.

But once that doesn't happen, then you have to have the conversation, all right, how far are we actually going to take this? It's one thing to put out there, hey, you can trade for me, I might not show up. It's another thing to be traded for. And knowing-- the NBA is different than the NFL. There are no holdouts. You hold out for more than 30 days in the NBA, your contract-- you don't become a free agent-- your contract does not toll. Like that is the one downside to the guaranteed contracts, right?

- And it was very clear to me yesterday early in the-- early in the process, because Kawhi and his people, they were keeping up with it just like us. San Antonio decided, probably for a number of different reasons, they weren't going to communicate with Kawhi and his group. They were going to make this trade. They-- Kawhi's group did ask for permission to talk to other teams along this process. San Antonio did not grant them that. So San Antonio went and made what they thought was the best deal possible before time really started not being their friend.

- And so, listen, I-- the-- wherever Kawhi was traded, I felt, he-- it was almost a certainty he was going to play this year or at least going to report to them. And then maybe they flip him at some point during the year, because his only-- he didn't really have good options here. One is to hold out, which would be unprecedented for a player of his caliber and would not get him to Los Angeles quicker because he wouldn't become a free agent.

The other one would be to say, my quad still ain't right. But if that's the case, well-- like, then all of a sudden, you're two years removed from playing basketball. Then all of a sudden, even the Lakers, teams that want you would say, well can a guy that has that bad of-- suffered a left quad injury or a-- the opposite quad injury in 2012. Suffered this injury in 2016. And then it cost him 2018. And now if it's costing him some of 2019, we start to say, hold on, like, is this guy going to ever be the player he was?

And people have to remember the player that he was. In one of my first appearances ever with Collin Cowherd a couple years ago, I said I thought Kawhi Leonard was the sixth best player in the league. And I got killed for underrating him. Kawhi Leonard was, his last two healthy years, first team All-NBA at forward ahead of Kevin Durant. His last two--

CRIS CARTER: I don't think people are aware of that or they just-- are just not trying to look at the facts.

- Kawhi Leonard, in back to back seasons, finished ahead of LeBron James in MVP voting. When I said he was the sixth best player, I was pushing back against the idea that he was already the second best player, which is what the discussion was. The last time Kawhi was healthy, the discussion was is Kawhi Leonard, or Kevin Durant, or Steph Curry the second best player in basketball? And so-- like, that is how good he was the last time he was healthy. We're saying he's sixth-- fifth or sixth was underrating him. That's where he was in 2017, really, until the Zaza injury with the ankle.