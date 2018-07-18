Stu Jackson says Kawhi’s reported trade to Toronto is a ‘bad move and a very high risk’

Video Details

Former NBA head coach Stu Jackson joins Nick Wright, Cris Carter and Jenna Wolfe on First Things First to reveal why he thinks the reported trade in the works of the San Antonio Spurs Kawhi Leonard to the Toronto Raptors is 'a bad move on a number of fronts.'

More Videos »