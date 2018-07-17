Cris Carter and Nick Wright discuss Kawhi Leonard’s unhappiness with the Spurs
Video Details
Cris Carter and Nick Wright discuss Kawhi Leonard's situation at the San Antonio Spurs, his unhappiness with the organization, and how it's becoming more and more difficult for him to be traded to his hometown, Los Angeles.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices