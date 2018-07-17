‘This was storybook’: Nick Wright reacts to Bryce Harper’s Home Run Derby win
- Bryce Harper
- Chicago Cubs
- First Things First
- Kyle Schwarber
- MLB
- MLB All-Star Game
- NL
- NL Central
- NL East
- Washington Nationals
-
Nick Wright reacts to Bryce Harper's Home Run Derby comeback win vs Kyle Schwarber in his home ballpark and will this success propel him to improve in the second half of the season.
