- You mentioned that to become a national star of the post season-- like Aaron Judge played for the Yankees. So he already had that going for him. But Aaron Judge became a household name, thanks to the Yankees making it all the way to Game 7 of the ALCS. For baseball's sake, is it important that Mike Trout either leave the Angels, or that the Angels all of a sudden quickly become a team, not necessarily up to his level of talent, but a team that's in contention for the postseason?

- I think for Mike Trout to be fully appreciated, the answer to that is yes. They need to get him to the World Series, especially the postseason at all. Whether it's with the Angels-- and he's not going anywhere for the next two years-- or another team via free agency, they're not going to trade Mike Trout.

NICK WRIGHT: Of course.

- But, yes, I think that answer is you've got to put this guy on the national stage. Listen, it happened for people like David Ortiz, Buster Posey. I think Derek Jeter essentially grew up in prime time in October, right? So you've got to get Trout those reps in October to really get him on the stage.

JENNA WOLFE: I want to ask you about Bryce Harper. I don't think anyone saw what we saw from Bryce Harper coming at the first half of the season. Big year for him. He was trying to turn a lot of heads.

Home Run-- the All-Star Game is here. The team's not playing well. He's not playing well. And the more he struggles, and the more he tries to hit, the further down into a little bit of a hole he's getting into. Do you see him turning this around at all in the second half?

- I do. But right now, he's stuck in quicksand. And the harder he tries to get out, the deeper he gets.

You know, first of all, I'll start with the fact that he sees fewer pitches in the strike zone than anybody in baseball, right? That's frustrating. We talked about shifts. The shift is absolutely killing this guy. They shift more now than they did ever before on Bryce Harper.

And the fact that the Nationals have had so many people on the DL-- more than anybody in the National League.

NICK WRIGHT: Pitch around him.

- He doesn't have the cast around him. Now you've got frustration seeping in. And oh, by the way, let's throw in the fact that he is a potential free agent. There's a lot of money on the line. All these things are working in his head.

One more thing on Harper for me. His swing is violent. It is not a beautiful oil painting of a swing, right?

I always say, it's like an F-1 engine. There's so many parts. When they're synced up, man, it works. But when one little thing goes wrong, one little carburetor's not firing right, it goes bad. And right now, it's gone bad.

- From my school of thought, I don't believe it will affect him as far as free agency. I know there will be a couple teams out there that will pay the maximum to have that type of engine in their lineup. From your baseball perspective, and what you're hearing on the day to day, if he finishes the season a little bit under how much I weigh, does it affect him in free agency?

[CHUCKLING]

- I think the answer is yes. We're all expecting him to bounce back. I like your point. The money is going to be there. I think it's about length.

I mean, listen, he's going to be 26 years old with, like, Hall of Fame kind of power. So you like the fact that you're buying his prime years. But what I said about his swing now I'm starting to hear from other baseball executives that do you want to project that swing out 10, 11, 12 years down the line? I don't know.

Look around the game. Do you see anybody in their 30s swinging like that? The answer is no. So I think you're going to see, at this point, if he doesn't change in the second half-- I still think he will. But if he doesn't, shorter term-- maybe four or five years-- with a huge average annual value, say $40 million a year for four or five years.

NICK WRIGHT: Ha.

- And maybe--

- Five year, $200 million?

- Instead of that 10-year, 11-year, $400 million a lot of us thought going into the season.