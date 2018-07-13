Nick Wright on criticism Lakers faced for hiring Magic Johnson
Nick Wright addresses the criticism the Los Angeles Lakers received last year for appointing Magic Johnson, revealing 'They hired Magic Johnson because he is one thing no other person in the seven billion people on this earth can offer: They're not Magic Johnson.'
